Three dead bodies with smashed heads found in Karachi park

KARACHI: Three dead bodies with smashed heads found in a park in Clifton area of the port city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The bodies of three homeless persons, who were sleeping in Beach View Park in Clifton were found this morning.

The victims were likely to be murdered with hammering their heads with a stone or a blunt iron object, police said.

SSP Investigation Tariq Dharejo has said that the police was informed about presence of a dead body in the park. The policemen found two more dead bodies when they reached the crime scene and further searched the park.

A team of forensic experts collecting evidence from the crime scene. The victims seem like labourers and two of them have been identified, SSP Dharejo said.

Two deceased have been identified as Sher Afzal and Ali Hassan, SSP said. Police officials trying to identify third victim of the killing incident.

The victims seemed to be killed with hitting a stone or an iron object on their heads while they were sleeping in the park, the police officer said.

Triple-murder incident in a park has created fear and harassment in the area.

Police has formed probe teams for further investigation into the incident to trace the culprit or culprits behind the murder incident.

It is to be mentioned here that Karachi had witnessed similar murder incidents in 1980s, allegedly committed by ‘Hathora Group’ (hammer gang) in the city.

Comments

comments