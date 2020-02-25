Three dead, dozens injured in anti-CAA protests in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three including a policeman was dead and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday in ongoing protests against the new citizenship law.

According to ARY News, the ongoing protests against the controversial CAA have intensified and the police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the protesters in New Delhi.

One police constable including three were killed, a police official said, declining to be named since he isn’t authorized to speak to media. Section 144 has been imposed in at least10 areas of New Delhi. Protests were underway in Zafarabad, Maujpur, Saleempur and Chand Bagh.

India’s capital has been a hotbed of protests against the law, which eases the path of non-Muslims from gaining Indian citizenship.

This has led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India’s secular traditions.

Monday’s clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

The latest round of violence came as Trump began his first visit to India as U.S. president, addressing a rally in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Trump landed in New Delhi late on Monday.

