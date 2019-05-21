Three gunned down, two injured over land dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people were gunned down and two other sustained bullet wounds over land dispute in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the local police, fire were opened between two groups Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, resulting in death of three and injuries to two others.

Additional Police Surgeon, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Saleem Shaikh said three people succumbed to their bullet wounds on the way while being shifted to the hospital, while two others critically injured are under treatment.

“The incident took place over land dispute, no arrests were made so far”, said SHO Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said, efforts underway for the arrest of the assailant.

Earlier on March 26, three people were shot dead and four other sustained bullet injuries over matrimonial dispute in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

The incident took place in Lakha Basti of Rajanpur where two groups met an armed clash, resulting in death of three and wounds to four others.

After getting the information about the clash, the police and rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Hospital Rajanpur.

The police said deceased include Majeed, who contracted marriage of his choice with a girl namely Farzana, three years ago, his mother and an attacker.

