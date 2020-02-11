Three die as factory boiler explodes in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three people have died after the roof of a factory collapsed after a boiler explosion at a Faisalabad factory here on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The incident took place at a factory situated near Samana Bridge near Faisalabad.

Twelve other labourers sustained wounds following the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility, where three of the labourers are said to be critical in condition.

In the month of February 2017, more than 20 people were injured when a factory boiler exploded in Sheikhupura.

A boiler of a factory — located near Khanpur– had exploded, due to which 20 people suffered burns.

A portion of the factory building also collapsed following the explosion.

Rescue sources had said that 20 injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura for medical treatment.

