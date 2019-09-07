Three people die from electrocution in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: At least three people were electrocuted when an alam touched overhead electric wires during a Moharram procession in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday.

According to the police, three mourners died when the alam they carrying touched 11,000 high tension wires in Bhittaiabad.

The dead were identified as Mohammed Ali, 35, Haji Khaskheli, 13, and Sono Shahzaib, 18.

The police said they received electric shocks because of the alam, made up of iron pole, hit electric wires.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased and injured were carrying an alam (an Arabic word for flag) which touched overhead electric wires. Resultantly, they received electric shocks, resulting in severe burn injuries to their bodies.

Earlier today, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said at least 40 people lost their lives in the rain-related incident, mainly from electrocution, in the metropolis during the recent spell of monsoon downpour.

