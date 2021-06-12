Three former Sindh police officials booked under corruption charges

KARACHI: Three former officials of the Sindh police have been booked in a graft case in the Anti-Corruption Circle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the case pertaining to getting bribe from an accused arrested under the Hawala and Hundi charges, Inspector Fareed Khan of the commercial banks circle, sub-inspector Muhammad Ali and constable Zeeshan Sikandar have been nominated.

The case has been registered on the inquiry report over the complaint of accused Javed Magoon including clauses of misconduct, allegedly getting bribe, harassment, etc.

The graft money, to the tune of four million rupees, was allegedly received for release of Mubashir Magoon, a brother of Javed Magoon.

“To get alleged corruption money from the account, a ceased bank account in the name of Magoon Brothers, was de-freeze,” according to the complaint.

The zonal board approved filing of the case over recommendation of the inquiry.

