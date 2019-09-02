Three including two brothers gunned down in Bannu over property dispute

BANNU: At least three people including two brothers were shot dead over a property dispute in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the exchange of fire took place in the limits of PS Basia Khel Nazm Khela, resulting in death of three on the spot. The reason behind the incident is said to be a property dispute between the two groups.

Getting information about the multiple killings, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby facility. Police have started further investigation into the matter.

Last month, in another incident of multiple killings, at least three members of a family were gunned down over a property dispute between two brothers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said that two other persons of the same family were also injured during the armed clash in Mandan area of Bannu. A man, his son and a daughter were killed in the incident, the officials said and added that his other son and daughter-in-law received bullet injuries.

Read More: Man kills brother over property dispute, commits suicide

Earlier on March 10, a man had gunned down his brother over a property dispute and had committed suicide in Karachi.

The senior superintendent of police East had said that spouse of a brother had also received bullet injury during the fighting in PECHS Block 6 area.

Comments

comments