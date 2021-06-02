Three inbound travellers test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Three more inbound passengers have tested positive for coronavirus at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were shifted to hospital for quarantine, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Over 58 inbound travellers were found COVID-positive during the last 20 days at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The Sindh health department confirmed that three passengers from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid antigen tests at the airport.

The travellers were immediately shifted to the hospital for completing the quarantine period.

Read: Seven inbound passengers test positive for coronavirus at Karachi airport

Yesterday, twenty-six inbound passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

The airport officials had said that the detection was made by sniffer dogs deployed at the Peshawar airport to check COVID-infected passengers.

Twenty-six inbound passengers had been diagnosed COVID-19 at the airport who arrived in Pakistan through six flights. The COVID-positive passengers have been handed over to the district administration.

Later, the airport authorities had disinfected different areas of the airport.

