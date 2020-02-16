Three injured in failed police operation in Kandhkot katcha area

KANDHKOT: A police operation against outlaws in Kandhkot’s Katcha area resulted in failure as three persons including two policemen were injured in exchange of fire, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A contingent of police led by SSP Syed Asad Raza Shah launched operation against gangs of bandits and other criminals in Keti Durrani Mahar in Katcha area of Kandhkot.

In exchange of fire SHO Kashmore Ziad Ali Noonari, police constable Saddam Hussain and a passerby woman were injured in firing by criminals.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

The shootout between police and bandits continued for six hours but without any success.

Chief Minister of Sindh had decided to launch a crackdown against the gangs of bandits in katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions after increase graph of heinous crimes such as rising incidents of kidnapping for ransom.

Indus riverine forests

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

Comments

comments