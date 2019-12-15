Three injured as fire engulfs eight houses at Benazir University in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: At least three people, including two firefighters from the rescue services, sustained burn injuries when a massive fire broke out at the residential area of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in Upper Dir, ARY News reported.

Sources said that as many as eight bungalows of professors have been reduced to ashes so far, adding that the fire has been extinguished after hectic efforts lasting over several hours.

Eyewitness and rescue services said smoke emitting from the houses could be seen from a long distance. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire department and the police ruled out the possibility of any sabotage behind the incident.

