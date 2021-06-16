three-injured-jaffarabad-landmine-blast

JAFFARABAD: Three people sustained injuries when a landmine went off in Jaffarabad, Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the landmine went off in village Abbas Khan Khoso in Jaffarabad, resulting in wounds to three people. The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital.

Furthermore, the police found another landmine in the area and called on the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to defuse the mine.

The area has been cordoned off by the police to avoid any other eventuality.

Last year, three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four personnel wounded as a patrolling vehicle hit a local-made landmine in North Waziristan.

The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement that a patrolling vehicle of Pakistan Army hit a landmine in North Waziristan. It added that Lt Nasir Hussain, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar were martyred in the landmine blast, whereas, four personnel had sustained injuries.

