Three killed in head-on collision between two motorcycles in India

VIJAYAPURA: Three persons lost their lives after two motorcycles collided head-on in Karnataka state of India, local media reported.

The incident took place in Dhindavara of Kalburagi taluk. The bike caught fire after the collision which killed two on the spot which one succumbed to injuries at hospital. One of the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Kumar.

Some reports claimed that the bikers were travelling from Ujjalpur in Kalaburgi district to Anjanadri hill.

The local police registered a case of the incident.

