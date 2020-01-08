Three killed as passenger coach hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people including two women were killed in a traffic accident in area of Mawach Goth, Baldia Town, Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, a speeding passenger coach hit a motorcycle, resulting in death of three, who were riding motorcycle on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Zainab, Ulfat, 28 and 33-year-old Hafeez. The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In separate road incidents in Karachi, on Tuesday, three people had lost their lives.

Read more: Fog related accidents leave man dead, several injured in Punjab

According to rescue sources, a dumper had collided with a motorcycle at the Super Highway road near Jamali Bridge, killing the rider at the spot.

In another incident two people lost their lives during an accident in Landhi area of the city. The incident occurred in Landhi block 2, killing two youngsters.

The identities of the deceased remained unknown and the rescue sources had only identified them by their ages. One of the victim was an 18-year-old boy while the other was 22-year-old.

Comments

comments