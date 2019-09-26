Three killed as roof of a house caves in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: Three people died and other three sustained injuries when a roof of a dilapidated house situated in Malakand University Chakdira area in Lower Dir, collapsed on Thursday, ARY News reported.

After being informed about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies and the injured from the rubble with the help of residents and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said a guard, his son, and grandson were among the dead.

Earlier on April 17, at least three people were killed while five others sustained wounds when the roof of a house collapsed in Okara.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in Haveli Lakha neighborhood of Depalpur tehsil.

The roof of the house caved in because of rainfall, a rescue official had said, adding those killed in the roof collapse were minor girls. He said the incident occurred at a time when a wedding party was ongoing.

