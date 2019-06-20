Three killed, many injured as trains collide near Hyderabad

KARACHI: At least three people, including assistant train driver and guard were killed and many others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Lahore bound Jinnah Express collided with the freight train in the limits of Maki Shah police station in Hyderabad.

Three coaches of the train derailed and the engine of passenger train caught fire after the accident, the sources added.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and initiated the rescue operation. Bodies and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Railways sources said that the freight train was transporting coal to Yousif Wala when it collided with the passenger train.

Confirming the incident, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no passenger was killed in the accident He said that the assistant train driver and a guard were killed and added that another train driver was in a critical condition in the hospital. The minister said that he would inform the nation about the initial investigations within an hour.

The minister directed Railways chief executive officer to reach at the scene immediately and monitor the rescue operation. He ordered to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

This is a developing story….

