Three more Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMC), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and so-called search operation in the district.The operation continued till last reports came in.

The Indian occupied forces have martyred seven Kashmiri youth in past two days. Four Kashmiris were martyred in Shopian district, yesterday.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Kashmiri people’s struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination had taken a new turn with an indigenous political resistance movement picking up in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said the occupied region’s six political parties rejected Delhi’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory and forged an alliance to wage a joint struggle aimed at reviving the old status of the territory.

This was not something ordinary but an important development as a joint statement issued by these parties bore the signatures of Farooq Abdullah and enjoyed the support of the Congress party, the main opposition party in India, Qureshi had said.

