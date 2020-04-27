Three more PIA crew members test positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Three more crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been diagnosed as positive for the novel coronavirus that has so far killed 281 people and affected over 13,320 across the country, ARY News reported.

The affected flight attendants were put into quarantine in a local hotel in Islamabad for two days upon return from Manchester on board a repatriation flight. During this period, they took a test for the virus, which turned out to be positive.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed the news saying they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Read More: Over 11,700 nationals returned home through 104 flights: PIA

Earlier, on April 12, a PIA pilot had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to PIA’s general manager medical service, the pilot had operated a special flight from Pakistan to Toronto, Canada on 2nd of April and had arrived homeland on 8th of this month. He maintained that the pilot was screened for the virus upon arrival, adding that the test results of the pilot came out positive and he was declared as infected.

Subsequently, he was shifted to a quarantine centre.

Read More: Two PIA pilots test positive for coronavirus post Canada flight

Comments

comments