Three more polio cases surface as tally reaches 72

ISLAMABAD: Eradication of polio virus in the country seems a distant dream as three more polio cases surfaced on Saturday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 72 this year.

One each case was reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 17-month old child, resident of Orangi Town’s Union Council (UC-2), was diagnosed with the crippling disease.

She is the eighth polio victim in Sindh, according to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio. The total number of crippling disease cases in the city has reached four.

Sharing details about the latest case, the ECO said the child developed a fever and slight weakness in her right leg. She was taken to doctors for a check-up where the case was classified as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

Her stool samples were sent for further investigation, results of which confirmed that she was suffering from the crippling disease.

Earlier, on Sept 23, two new polio cases were confirmed from Lakki Marwat district.

A six-month-old child, resident of Kotka Mushkalam, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat, was tested positive for the poliovirus. The second child was an eighteen-month-old from Kotka Bazee Sheikh, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat.

Comments

comments