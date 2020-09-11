Three new polio cases emerge in Punjab; national tally jumps to 73

JHANG: Three more polio cases have been reported from Jhang, raising the tally of national cases of the crippling disease to 73, ARY NEWS reported citing sources from the provincial health department.

According to the Punjab anti-polio programme, three polio cases were reported in Sheikh Chohar, Masan and Pakhra Sultan Union Councils of Jhang district of Punjab province.

A three-year-old boy affected by the virus in Sheikh Chohar, 18-month-old in Union Council Masan and 11-month old crippled with disease Union Council 60.

It is pertinent to mention here that another polio case had been reported from Sindh province on September 10.

Read more: Africa declared polio-free after decades of campaigning: WHO

According to sources, a one and half-year-old child hailing from Jacobabad area of the Sindh province was confirmed to be battling with the crippling disease. “She lives in union council Taj Khoso of the Jacobabad,” the sources in health ministry confirmed.

They further said that the samples of the child for polio test were collected on 27 and 29 August.

