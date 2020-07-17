Web Analytics
Three Pakistanis martyred, 7 injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

BAJAUR: At least three Pakistanis were martyred and seven others were injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan in Bajaur on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the initial reports, three Pakistani residents were martyred in firing from Afghanistan, while seven others including two security forces personnel sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital

This is a developing story, more details to follow…

 

