Three people die in Rawalpindi gas leakage explosion

RAWALPINDI: At least three people were killed in a gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident took place in a house located in Dhok Chaudhrian neighbourhood of the city. The deceased included two women and a child.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier, on Jan 13, three members of a family including a woman were wounded when the roof of a house collapsed after an explosion caused by gas leakage in Rawalpindi.

According to rescue sources, the gas leakage at a house located near Chakri Road caused an explosion due to which the roof of the flattened. The family members were trapped under the rubble and suffered injuries.

Rescue officials pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to a hospital for medical attention.

Low gas pressure and suspension of gas supply in various areas of Rawalpindi have forced people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and keep themselves warm in the chilly weather. Many incidents related to gas leakage explosions or cylinder blasts have been reported in the city in a short span of time.

