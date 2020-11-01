Web Analytics
Three robbers killed in encounter with police in Jhang

JHANG: Three alleged bandits killed in a police encounter in Massan police station jurisdiction here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The encounter with six robbers, riding on motorbikes, took place at Khota bridge here, according to police officials.

The criminals were fleeing after committing a crime in Chand Bharwana area in Jhang district, police said. “The policemen signaled the motorbike riders to stop but they opened fire over the polic,” according to police.

Three robbers were killed in the firing opened by their accomplices, police claimed.

Police is searching for three bandits fled from the scene after firing, local officials said.

