Three rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Three rockets hit the US Embassy situated in Baghdad on Sunday, claimed a Russian News Agency.

The news agency in its report has claimed that several people got injured in the attack. The injured were moved from the Embassy through helicopter.

A State Department spokesperson said Sunday evening that “They are aware of reports of rockets landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the US embassy itself. The State Department did not respond to a query as to whether any embassy employees were injured.

“We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

The State Department did not directly blame Tehran for the rocket strikes in the Iraqi capital, but the spokesperson’s statement made reference to Iranian threats in the region and past attacks by Iranian-backed militias on US interests. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Pentagon had said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced.

Comments

comments