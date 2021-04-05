The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 74% of a project to improve the entry points of three stations on the Dubai Metro Red Line namely the Dubai Internet City Station, Dubai Marina Station and the UAE Exchange Station.

The selection of these stations was based on several criteria including the ridership, the number of users from People of Determination, the population density of the area, the geographical distribution of the surrounding areas, and the number of intermodal mobility journeys.

The project aims to increase the capacity of stations to improve customers experience and improve the entry/exit points of stations to cater to the requirements of supply and demand in the area. The project will also contribute to transforming Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination and enhancing the connectivity with the metro stations. These improvements, which are funded by partners, will augment RTA’s revenues by creating additional space for commercial use.

The stations are expected to be opened in phases by the end of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021. Thanks to the engineering work underway, the three stations will be able to handle a larger number of riders in future. The handling capacity will increase by 215% in the Dubai Internet City Station, 179% in the Dubai Marina Station, and 259% in the UAE Exchange Station.

Upgrades of the infrastructure include cycling tracks, directional signs, pedestrian crossings, landscaping works, and bus and taxi stands. These improvements will also support smart initiatives around metro stations and serve the needs of people of determination, a priority RTA is keen to address across all public transport facilities and around the metro stations.

The improvements at the Dubai Internet City Station include providing a separate entrance for the station instead of the emergency exit and adjusting the streets surrounding the entrance to improve the pedestrian and cycling tracks.

The link between the metro and tram stations will be improved at Dubai Marina Station by relocating the lift and modifying the streets surrounding the entrance for the smooth movement of cyclists and pedestrians.

Works at the UAE Exchange Station cover constructing an entrance to the station and modifying the streets surrounding the entrance to streamline the movement on pedestrian and cycling lanes.

