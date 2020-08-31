Terrifying moment three-year-old girl whisked 100 feet into air by kite in Taiwan

A three-year-old girl in Taiwan was caught up in the strings of a kite and lifted high into the air before being rescued unharmed.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday in the seaside town of Nanliao when she became entangled in a giant, long-tailed orange kite and was hoisted off the ground by several metres.

Local reports suggest a group of people were able to catch her when she fell to the ground, with screams and yells filling the scene.

She has been reported safe following the terrifying incident. News reports suggest she was understandably frightened, but suffered no physical injuries other than some scratches to her face.

According to Taiwan News, she was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident and was joined by her mother.

It claims the kite was meant to be carrying candles which would it would then scatter from above.

It’s understood Hsinchu City’s mayor, Lin Chih-chien, has apologised for the incident.

The entire festival was called off shortly after the shocking incident.

Comments

comments