ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan has confirmed that the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

There is no doubt that the third wave has started as the big cities of Punjab are recording flux of Covid-19, Faisal Sultan said in his statement. The new coronavirus strain is affecting countries across the world, the SAPM said and added that it spreads rapidly.

He appealed to the masses to continue following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting of the cabinet committee on combating coronavirus threat to review the pandemic situation in the wake of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to re-impose restrictions due to a surge in infections.

Sources said that the government is mulling over shutting down marriage halls among other measures to halt the virus spread.

