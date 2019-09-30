A throwback picture of late pop singer Nazia Hassan and veteran actress Zeba Bakhtiar doing rounds on social media took fans on a trip to nostalgia.

In the picture, Nazia can be spotted donning a coral shalwar kameez while Zeba can be seen wearing a red saree. The two evergreen beauties are exuding elegance in the eastern outfits.

Fans reminisced the days when the singer, who shaped the Pakistani pop music scene, entertained them with her tracks.

The duo are loved by fans not only due to their talent but their humble and graceful personality.

Nazia made her singing debut with the 1980 song Aap Jaisa Koi. She sold over 65 million records worldwide with her brother, Zoheb Hassan.

With a career spanning over 15 years, she received numerous national and international awards including Filmfare Award and Pakistan’s Pride of Performance.

While Zeba made her television debut with Anarkali in 1988 and set her foot in Bollywood with Henna in 1991. She was last seen in an action crime thriller film in March.

Comments

comments