Ready, Steady, Shoot: Team ‘Tich Button’ is all set to start shooting!

A few days ago, team Tich Button took to Social Media to officially announce the ensemble cast of the upcoming flick. The cast incorporates some finest actors from the entire Pakistani media industry like the suave, Feroze Khan, the astounding, Iman Ali, the flamboyant, Farhan Saeed and our very own Azaadi girl, Sonya Hussyn.

Produced by the stunning, Urwa Hocane, who is known for her spectacular acting in dramas and movies, along with Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films, Tich Button is helmed by the legendary, Qasim Ali Mureed, who has given us super-successful dramas like Aangan. The entire script of the movie is written by Faiza Iftikhar who has written well-celebrated dramas like Dil Lagi, Aap Kay Liye, Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai, Woh Mera Dil Tha, and Aangan.

Team Tich Button has finally started the shooting spree and we could not be any happier seeing our favorite A-list celebrities together! Recently, Urwa has posted a cute boomerang of herself holding the director’s clapboard, unveiling that the shooting has already started. She captions the post with “Bismillah!”

Her better half and the protagonist of the flick, Farhan Saeed has also posted a photo of the clapboard and writes “Bismillah” in the description.

And finally, amid chilly weather across the country, the team is already immersed in the shooting process without batting an eye on the time or season they are shooting in, leaving no stones unturned to make Tich Button become the highly anticipated Pakistani visual delight of the entire 2019. Have a look at the cast and crew donned in warm clothes, sitting beside the fire.

We wish the entire team of Tich Button a very best of luck for the remaining shooting spell. The movie will release later in 2019.

