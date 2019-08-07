Tik Tok ban: LHC summons reply from federal govt, PTA

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned replies from the federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in relation to a petition seeking a ban on social media app, Tik Tok.

Justice Shahid Mubeen was hearing the petition filed by Lawyer Nadeem Sarwar.

The petitioner contended that Tik Tok was spoiling the youth by wasting their money and time.

The app was promoting vulgarity and was further giving rise to blackmailing and harassment in society, the petition read.

The federal government, PTA and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) were made parties to the petition calling for a ban on the Tik Tok.

The petition requested the court to direct the PTA to restrict Tik Tok in the country while instructing the federal government to draft a privacy protection act.

“The court should stop the PEMRA from broadcasting Tik Tok videos,” the petitioner said.

After listening to arguments of the petitioner, the court sought replies from concerned parties and adjourned the case until September 29.

TikTok is a social media app for short-form mobile videos launched in China in September 2016 as ‘Douyin’ and one year later, it was introduced to globally as ‘TikTok’.

Comments

comments