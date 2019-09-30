This Tik Tok by Noor Hassan and Sana will make you go ROFL

Actor Noor Hassan is an ace when it comes to making hilarious Tik Tok videos and we have covered his love for the app several times in the past.

The ‘Hassad’ actor’s recent Tik Tok video too is going viral for all the right reasons.

Noor Hassan has chosen to entertain his Tik Tok and Instagram fans this time with fellow actress Sana Fakhar with a husband/wife joke.

The video is going viral for the joke is hilarious.

Sana Fakhar, who is playing his wife in the video, asks him for a gift on her birthday and Noor Hassan, in return, asks her what gift she wants.

As the lady says she wants a “ring”, the actor says he can give her a “ring”, but she should not pick up his phone for he is short of credit, thus equating the jewelry item with a phone bell and generating a lot of laughs.

HERE IT IS

View this post on Instagram Janam din ka best tohfa! 😆😉🤣😂😅😆 Hahahahahahah @sana_fakhar A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan) on Sep 29, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

Noor’s obsession with the popular app can be seen on his Instagram page where keeps posting hilarious videos from his Tik Tok account.

Here are some of his best videos.

View this post on Instagram Eereej ka ishtyle!!!🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 @arijfatymajofficial A post shared by Noor Hassan (@inoorhassan) on May 30, 2019 at 3:18am PDT

On the work front, Noor Hassan won many hearts with his portrayal of a loyal husband in ARY Digital’s Hassad. Sana Fakhar too won accolades for her drama ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan’.

