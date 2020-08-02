Tik Tok reunites missing person with family after nearly two years

SUKKUR: Online video sharing mobile application, Tik Tok, has become a source of reuniting a missing person with his brother and other family members in Sukkur division of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, a video of a man hailing from Sukkur went viral on Tik Tok, resulting in his identification by his brother, who approached local police for locating his whereabouts.

The Sukkur police located the man and reunited him with his family.

Divulging details of the entire episode, SSP Sukkur said that a person approached them claiming that one the person appearing in a viral Tik Tok video depicting as a beggar was his missing brother.

The missing person was identified as Arz Muhammad, who has gone missing for more than one and a half year. A missing complaint was also registered with the local police over the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tik Tok and other social media platforms have come under criticism and subsequent warnings from the PTA to ban them over their negative impacts in the society.

On July 21, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced strict measures against the social media platforms including TikTok and imposed a ban over the live-streaming app, Bigo.

The PTA, while taking measures against the video-sharing social media platforms, issued a final warning to the Tik Tok and banned the live-streaming app, Bigo, after receiving complaints about promotion of immoral, obscene, and vulgar content.

It blamed the apps for bringing negative effects on society in general and youth in particular.

