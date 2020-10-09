‘TikTok banned in Pakistan over parents’ complaints to PM portal’    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the popular short-video app, TikTok, was banned in Pakistan after the prime minster portal received numerous complaints from parents against it, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that the ban on TikTok will remain in place temporarily unless a new mechanism is being prepared and implemented by the concerned company.

وزیراعظم کو والدین کی طرف سے مسلسل ٹک ٹاک سے غیر اخلاقی مواد کے پھیلاؤ اورناپختہ ذہنوں پر اس کے پیدا ہونے والے اثرات کے حوالے سے شکایات موصول ہورہی تھیں

شکایات کی روشنی میں جب تک ٹک ٹاک انتظامیہ ایسے موادکے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کامیکانزم ترتیب نہیں دے لیتی ایپ پر پابندی عائدرہے گی — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 9, 2020



“Prime Minister’s Portal received numerous complaints from parents saying that their children are adopting to indecent activities due to the short- video app which are against the religious, social and traditional norms of the Pakistani society,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill, however, said that the TikTok authorities have been approached to rectify the issues and the ban will remain in place unless a new mechanism is being implemented.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday announced to ban the popular short-video app TikTok in Pakistan.

The authority, in a statement, cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content, However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country,” the statement read.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments