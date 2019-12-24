This teenager is offering skincare tips but this is not a piece of ordinary beauty advice, it comes with a hidden awareness message.

The 17-year-old Afghan American woman, Feroza Aziz’s TikTok beauty video in which she embedded a hidden message about Xinjiang Uighur’s went viral earlier.

This time around, Feroza has spoken up about India’s discriminatory and controversial anti-Muslim law, Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Taking to social media, she shared the beauty video and tweeted “Love this new skin care routine I found!!! It’s amazing. #CAB #spreadawareness”

She started off the video with “Hey guys! I am going to show you guys my skincare routine” and went onto speak about the controversial law that grants citizenship to religious minorities – except Muslims. The bill has ensued countrywide protests.

She also penned down an Instagram post along with the same video.

“Love this skin care routine I found!!! Please spread awareness on this issue. This bill is disgusting, and a violation of human rights. It’s immoral and wrong. Religion does not make you any less or any more of an Indian,” she wrote.

“This bill spreads hate and does not care about its own people. People are protesting as we speak, but they are being fought for doing so. Police brutality is at a high, and it’s only getting worse. Please spread awareness, do not keep silent on this issue,” Feroza added.

The TikTok video has garnered 28.5 K views on Twitter and 18,328 views on Instagram so far. People are praising the young girl for spreading awareness about prevailing issues through her beauty videos.

