TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor gunned down

NEW DELHI: A TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor, 27, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in New Delhi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, Mor was killed by three unidentified armed men at a shop in Najafgarh area of Delhi on Tuesday evening. He was targeted at a photocopy shop near his residence in Najafgarh’s Dharmpura when he reached there to meet his friend.

Police sources said that the TikTok celebrity received 7 bullets and was rushed to nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mor was a gym trainer and became famous owing to his posts on TikTok and Instagram. He had over 517,000 subscriber on TikTok and 3,000 followers on Instagram.

In a CCTV footage, it could be seen that the three suspects, one of them wearing black helmet, reached at the shop on a scooty and after the killing the assailants managed to escape.

Police said that it appeared a case of personal enmity or money dispute and added that they were trying to identify the suspects.

Read More: Boy dies as friend's pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

Earlier on April 16, a juvenile was allegedly shot dead by his friend as he pointed a pistol towards him while making a video on mobile application TikTok.

The incident took place in New Delhi when Salman Zakir and his friends, Sohail and Amir, after were returning home after visiting India Gate.

Salman was driving the car, while Sohail was sitting next to him and Amir was in the rear seat. Sohail aimed the pistol at Salman to make the video, but the weapon discharged shooting Salman on his cheek.

