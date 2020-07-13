Girl allegedly gang-raped by ‘TikTok friend’, two others in Lahore

LAHORE: A Lahore girl allegedly gang-raped by three men including her ‘friend’ which she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app, ARY News reported on Monday.

A girl registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.

Police officials said that the complaint was filed over the request of the victim girl. They added that the legal action will be proceeded after conducting a medical test of the girl.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached Samanabad area over being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.

The girl claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men on gunpoint inside the vehicle.

