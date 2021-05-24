TikTok star Jannat Mirza rubbishes engagement rumours

TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza has brought the buzzing rumor mill to a halt after clarifying that she is not engaged to fellow TikTok star Umer Butt.

The rumors first took form when a close family source confirmed to a local publication that Jannat was in fact engaged to Umer. They were further fueled by Jannat herself who turned to share pictures with Umer, leading fans to believe the rumors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPLgZUYnDvn/

Now, in recent Instagram stories, Jannat has categorically denied the ‘engagement’, posting yet another picture with Umer and writing, “We are not engaged. Jab bhi hogy sab ko zarur bataungy (Whenever it happens, I will definitely tell everyone.)”

The TikToker boasts a staggering 15 million followers on the video-sharing app.

