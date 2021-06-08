Man rotates his head 180 degrees in viral TikTok video

In an eerie moment, a man was captured on camera in a TikTok video made viral on social media rotating his head 180 degrees on his neck and then bringing it back to its original position.

The video was shared by a TikTok user with a caption: “Party trick! #duet if you can do this.” It quickly went viral on social media, racking up more than 3 million views and over 53,000 likes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It shows a man putting his hands on his chin and behind his head and then pushing the chin backward and pulling the top of his head forward. After his head takes a 180-degree turn, he spins it back to its original position.

People standing behind could be heard in the video expressing astonishment over the act. “I need a drink, I need a drink!” a voice can be heard saying in the background.

Read More: Man miraculously survives after bitten in head by alligator

The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt,” a warning from TikTok said under the video.

Comments

comments