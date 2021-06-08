Man rotates his head 180 degrees in viral TikTok video
In an eerie moment, a man was captured on camera in a TikTok video made viral on social media rotating his head 180 degrees on his neck and then bringing it back to its original position.
The video was shared by a TikTok user with a caption: “Party trick! #duet if you can do this.” It quickly went viral on social media, racking up more than 3 million views and over 53,000 likes.
It shows a man putting his hands on his chin and behind his head and then pushing the chin backward and pulling the top of his head forward. After his head takes a 180-degree turn, he spins it back to its original position.
People standing behind could be heard in the video expressing astonishment over the act. “I need a drink, I need a drink!” a voice can be heard saying in the background.
The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt,” a warning from TikTok said under the video.