TikTok craze: Worker bathes in milk tub at a dairy plant

The craze for popularity through TikTok video led a worker to take bath in a milk tub at a dairy plant in Turkey.

In an 11-second video, the worker can be seen lying in a vessel filled with milk. He pours milk on himself with a jug. According to the foreign media reports,  the video was recorded in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and shared on TikTok.

 

After the video went viral, the authorities took notice of the incident and arrested the worker and the person who shot the video. He was identified as Emre Sayar.

Meanwhile, the authorities sealed the milk plant for ‘risking human health.”

