Timothee Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka in prequel

Timothee Chalamet has been roped in to play a younger version of the world-famous fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka in a new musical at Warner Bros., confirmed Variety.

Although not much is known about the upcoming prequel to the timeless Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, according to reports Wonka is set to be told as Wonka’s origin story. “The Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later created the famous house of confectionary treats,” wrote Variety.

Timothee Chalamet’s rep has confirmed that the 25-year-old Call Me By Your Name star will sing and dance in the film.

Paddington director Paul King is set to helm the film while David Heyman, the man behind the Harry Potter franchise, will produce it. Simon Rich is confirmed to be penning the script. Wonka is slated for a March 17, 2023 release.

The original 1971 film, based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, saw Gene Wilder play Wonka in perhaps the most iconic portrayal of the role. Johnny Depp then took over the baton in Tim Burton’s 2005’s remake.

It has also been confirmed that the chocolate factory and the eponymous Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka’s chocolate factory in the story, will not feature in Wonka – this is because, in the film’s time frame, the chocolate factory does not exist yet.

