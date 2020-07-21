Tips that will help keep your glasses from getting foggy when wearing a mask

Wearing a mask has become a routine activity for many people around the globe in recent times. However, a portion of the world’s population, spectacle wearers, may be suffering from a modest annoyance caused by this protective piece of clothing.

In this context, a video of an optician from Scotland has been doing rounds who is giving tips on how to wear a face mask, without fogging up the spectacles.



Posted on Facebook by Miller and McClure Opticians, it has addressed a problem that millions of people face on a daily basis.

With the onset of a global pandemic, a mask is a viable precaution along with practicing social distancing.

For the people wearing glasses, the task becomes harder. They start to fog up when they wear the mask which makes it tough for them to get anything done.

People have been looking for solutions to get around. Looks like the video might be the answer.

The video talks about three ways in which a mask can be worn. The first one is to wear the mask behind the glasses. That is done when the mask is worn first and then the glasses.

The second one shows a tissue being folded up and lined on the top of the mask. The third one involves tying knots on both the side strings and wears them. The last one might be a little tight than usual but it can serve the purpose.

