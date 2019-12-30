Today is the coldest day of Karachi this winter

KARACHI: The port city today experiencing its coldest day of this winter so far, with minimum temperature goes down to nine degree Celsius, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, in this December the mercury had dropped to 9.5 degree Celsius in Karachi.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Safaraz has said that the coming January month will be chillier than December with possibility of the minimum temperatures further go down in the city to eight Celsius.

“A spell of cold wave for two to three days’ is expected in January,” the weather official said.

He predicted likely rainfall in Balochistan and Sindh as a westerly system is expected to enter in the region on January 03, which will be resulted in further drop in temperatures, he added.

