A two-year-old girl died after falling into a bucket of water at her family’s home in the Al Adan district of Kuwait, local media reported.

According to local media, the incident reported on Sunday. The Kuwaiti infant fell into the bucket when she was with her caretaker.

According to security sources, the girl’s father rushed her to Al Adan medical clinic, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Last year in a similar incident, a 16-month-old baby girl accidentally fell into a bucket that was filled with water and lost her life at Chintareni Pelle village of India.

The couple after finishing eating searched for Niharika and they were shocked on noticing the baby in the bucket. The couple immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared her brought dead.



