Another toddler dies allegedly from wrong injection in Karachi

KARACHI: Another toddler on Monday allegedly died after being administered wrong injection at a private hospital in Karachi’s area of Nagan Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

As per details, one and half years old baby girl lost her life after administration of wrong injection to her at a private hospital situated in North Nazimabad’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

Following the death of the toddler, her heirs along with the residents of the area staged protest and chanted high pitched slogans against the hospital and demanded to seal it.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested administrator of the hospital.

“Heirs of the child have not contacted us so far to file the case”, the police said.

A nine-month-old girl, Nishwa was paralysed after being administered ‘wrong injection’ by ‘untrained nursing staff’ at the hospital earlier in April.

Read More: Girl loses life as fake doctor administers wrong injection

Father of the girl, Qaiser, had alleged that her daughter, Nishwa, was paralysed due to ‘wrong injection’ given to her by the ‘untrained nursing staff’.

Qaiser had said that he brought his twin daughters to the hospital for treatment of diarrhoea.

He had added her daughters were injected three drips on different timings. The father had said that condition of one of his daughters Nishwa was worsened just after the family prepared to leave for home.

Comments

comments