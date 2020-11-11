Toddler killed by pet dog

A toddler died after she was viciously attacked by her family’s dog as she drank milk from a bottle at her home in Argentina.

The dog, a breed called Dogo Argentino, launched the savage attack on two-year-old Guadalupe at her home in the El Dique neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, on November 4.

The dog was trusted by the family because it had never shown signs of violence in the past.

The toddler was rushed to the La Plata Children’s Hospital, but she died of a heart arrest caused by the wounds to her face and neck area.

An officer who attended the emergency said that the dog was living with the family and the reason for the attack is unknown.

Neighbours claim the dog had never shown signs of aggression and Guadalupe’s parents had it since it was a puppy.

They have another daughter who also grew up with it.

Local media report the dog has since been put down.

The Dogo Argentino is considered as a dangerous breed of dog which was first bred for big-game hunting in Argentina.

Its ownership is banned in several countries such as the Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand.

In the United Kingdom, under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, Dogo Argentinos are also prohibited unless a court exemption is granted.

Comments

comments