Tom Cruise deepfake videos goes viral

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Hollywood Star Tom Cruise had joined TikTok if you stumbled across a new account that surfaced last month on the platform.

The videos, appear to show the actor engaging in a number of innocuous activities. In one video, ‘Tom Cruise’ performs a magic trick. In another, he practices his golf swing, and in a third, he relates a joke to listeners.

The videos are so realistic that millions of social media users are having a hard time believing that they did not watch the Hollywood actor himself on their screens. Many wondered if Tom Cruise had joined TikTok when the videos first surfaced online.

This is not Tom Cruise This is a deep fake This probably isn’t great news for Cameo pic.twitter.com/CqkzNOAFQp — Damian Burns (@damianburns) February 26, 2021

The deepfake videos were good enough to confuse the average viewer, even when they were not super high quality.

Here’s the crazy thing about this Tom Cruise deepfake…. This isn’t even a super high quality deepfake and I’m willing to bet that it could fool most people. Now imagine the quality of deepfake a government agency could produce.https://t.co/wMFMarEtAi pic.twitter.com/CjTxnNv2XI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 26, 2021

The videos were shared on a TikTok account called @deeptomcruise. Highly convincing in their portrayal of the 58-year-old actor, they managed to confuse a number of viewers. However, TikTok is reportedly not taking any action against the creator of the videos because they do not violate the platform’s policy against harmful deepfakes or impersonations.

According to Bored Panda, the creator of these videos is Chris Ume from Belgium, whose three deepfakes have garnered more than 11 million views on TikTok alone – along with several more on other social media platforms.

