Top political leaders wish nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 74th Independence Day with much fanfare.

With celebrations being held across the country to mark this day, top political leaders in their messages have sent out wishes to the nation on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the founder of the nation.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan paid rich tribute to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that Quaid assured the rights of the minorities by establishing a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had clarified that he is laying the foundation of a democratic state. “Today, we need to follow the spirit of the philosophy of our leader,” he said, stressing the need for accepting the supremacy of the Parliament, respecting the autonomy of the provinces and rooting out terrorism from the country.

Wishing the nation on Independence Day, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is a living miracle of Quaid-i-Azam’s political genius and his rock-like determination.

Quaid’s motto of unity, faith and discipline is the organising principle for people in the journey to find rightful place in the comity of nations, he said.

“7 decades down the line, the nation needs to have an introspection. An internally harmonious, politically stable, & economically prosperous Pakistan cannot only guard its own interests but also those of Kashmiris & other oppressed people around the world.”

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, extending Independence Day wishes, said: “It is the day of happiness and hope but also of resolve to make Pakistan what it was meant to be. The vision and it’s implementation is in our hands, dear brothers and sisters.”

It is the day of happiness and hope but also of resolve to make Pakistan what it was meant to be. The vision and it’s implementation is in our hands, dear brothers and sisters.

Wishing the nation a happy Independence Day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised that the value of freedom is inherent in democracy. “Our youth is mobilised and familiar with the worth and usefulness of freedom.”

