ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday ordered to seize vehicles of former president Asif Ali Zardari and erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accountability court has endorsed request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to confiscate vehicles of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The court has frozen the ownership of co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car.

The ownership of one Mercedes owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was also seized by the accountability court.

On Aug 17, an accountability court ruled that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani will be indicted in the Toshakhana reference on Sept 9.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali halted the process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the court’s proceedings in the case until Aug 25 after he was informed that the PML-N supreme leader’s arrest warrants have been challenged in the IHC.

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state and governments for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

The reference states that Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars. The bureau further alleged that Gilani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in this regard.

