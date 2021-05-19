Toshakhana reference: IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s petitions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking court directives for stopping the auction of his properties, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood declared the ousted prime minister’s petitions inadmissible.

During the course of the proceeding, the court directed the petitioner to approach the concerned forum.

Read More: Court orders auction of Nawaz’s seized properties

Earlier on April 23, an accountability court in Islamabad had approved a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking its permission to auction the seized properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The accountability judge had directed the authorities concerned to auction the former premier’s moveable and immoveable properties and deposit the money to be earned through the auction into the national exchequer.

The bureau through its Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi had filed the application. Abbasi had stated that the accountability court had declared Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference. Despite a lapse of six months, the former premier had not surrendered himself before the court, he added.

Comments

comments