From London to Makkah: Tour de Hajj team gets a hearty welcome in Medina

Tour De Hajj team finally arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after cycling 4,000 miles and travelling through 17 countries from London.

A group of cyclists travelling to the Hajj received a hearty welcome upon their arrival in Medina.

“Subhan’Allah, the journey is finally complete! What an emotional journey it was, our final ride and the team could not hold back their tears,” posted the group on social media.

They added, “Hajj begins next week and we touched down Masjid Nabawwi just after Magreb! The hospitality we received today was incredible. Huge thanks to the Saudi Ministry for looking after us.”

We made it!!! SubhanAllah!!! We can’t believe we are finally here in Madinah!!! Allahu Akbar!!!! See our Insta story for live coverage. Keep them donations coming guys!! https://t.co/D4JcuGV8jQ @pennyappeal pic.twitter.com/ykK2Erd1AQ — Tour de Hajj (@TourdeHajj) August 3, 2019

They achieved this milestone in over 60 days.

People praised the commitment and devotion of the cyclists and wished best of luck to the Tour De Hajj team.

The Tour De Hajj (TDH) challenge for Penny Appeal from London to Makkah was hoping to raise tens of thousands for charity. The money raised will fund a model village consisting of schools, places of worship and a water well in four countries – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Uganda.

