Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


From London to Makkah: Tour de Hajj team gets a hearty welcome in Medina

Tour de Hajj

Tour De Hajj team finally arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after cycling 4,000 miles and travelling through 17 countries from London.

A group of cyclists travelling to the Hajj received a hearty welcome upon their arrival in Medina.

Image

“Subhan’Allah, the journey is finally complete! What an emotional journey it was, our final ride and the team could not hold back their tears,” posted the group on social media.

They added, “Hajj begins next week and we touched down Masjid Nabawwi just after Magreb! The hospitality we received today was incredible. Huge thanks to the Saudi Ministry for looking after us.”

They achieved this milestone in over 60 days.

Image

People praised the commitment and devotion of the cyclists and wished best of luck to the Tour De Hajj team.

The Tour De Hajj (TDH) challenge for Penny Appeal from London to Makkah was hoping to raise tens of thousands for charity. The money raised will fund a model village consisting of schools, places of worship and a water well in four countries – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Uganda.

Image

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Prosecutors to seek death penalty over Texas shooting

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to launch plantation drive tomorrow

International

6.3-magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami threat

Pakistan

OIC expresses concern over use of cluster bombs by Indian forces on civilians


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close