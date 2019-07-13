Traders divided on the countrywide strike call

KARACHI: The traders’ community of the country stands divided on today’s strike call against increasing taxes and the inflation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the business communities in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and other big cities are divided on the strike call.

In Karachi, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran is observing strike in the city, while Tajir Action Committee has distanced itself from the strike call in the metropolis.

Lahore’s business community is also divided into two parts; shops at Baidan Road, Sarafa Market, Ferozepur Road, and Jail Road are completely closed whereas partial strike is being observed in the markets such as Anarkali, Badami Bagh, Macload road and others.

The shutter is down in Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin, whereas the business community has been divided on the strike call in Zafarwal, Arifwala, and other areas.

Shops have been opened in Rawalpindi city and its adjoining areas, whereas the business activities are suspended at the City Saddar road, and Cantt.

A partial strike is being observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the call of the business community against the increase in the General Sales Taxes (GST) by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

